ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Purchases 730,212 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,025,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,212 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 7.5% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $183,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $18.79 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.