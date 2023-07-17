ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Howard Hughes worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Howard Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Howard Hughes by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 666 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,883.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,569,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,072,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $49,883.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,569,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,072,627.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 315,491 shares of company stock worth $23,494,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

HHC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.87. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

