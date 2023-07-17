ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Boosts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,201,000 after acquiring an additional 281,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter.

FND stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,992. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,720. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

