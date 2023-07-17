Acala Token Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $49.45 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020777 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,117.39 or 1.00016689 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,470,833 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 734,470,833 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06491451 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,139,927.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.