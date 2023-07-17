abrdn plc Purchases 211,543 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

abrdn plc boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,660,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,543 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $154,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MET traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 707,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,665. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

