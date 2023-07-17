abrdn plc Has $96.89 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Intuit worth $96,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

Intuit stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.58. The stock had a trading volume of 268,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,637. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $443.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

