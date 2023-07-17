abrdn plc Has $318.98 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,617,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.8% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $318,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,116,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,112,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 56,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.92 on Monday, reaching $194.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

