abrdn plc Has $264.32 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,888 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.23% of Prologis worth $264,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.7% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Prologis Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $128.34. 423,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average is $122.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

