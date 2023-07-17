abrdn plc Has $112.59 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.51% of Insulet worth $112,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Down 0.2 %

Insulet stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.43. The stock had a trading volume of 73,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,456. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.57. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $208.54 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.64.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

