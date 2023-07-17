abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 367,237 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.09% of CMS Energy worth $194,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 79,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

CMS stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 183,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,582. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

