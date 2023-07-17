abrdn plc Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $223,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $4.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $965.96. 50,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $931.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $874.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $665.45 and a 1 year high of $975.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

