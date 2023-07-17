abrdn plc Buys 94,794 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 94,794 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.30% of Phillips 66 worth $141,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 572,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,996. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

