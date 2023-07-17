abrdn plc Acquires 250,972 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,859,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,972 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $393,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,108 shares of company stock worth $8,754,352. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 759,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

