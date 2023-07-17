AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.97. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

