A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.15

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.15 and last traded at $75.04, with a volume of 257350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.