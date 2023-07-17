8,000 Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Bought by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSEX. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.39. 22,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,202. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $45,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

