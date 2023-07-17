76,736 Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Purchased by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sanmina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Sanmina by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $60.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.69.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.