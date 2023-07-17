5,975 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Acquired by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 335.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $90.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $99.09. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $251.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.05 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $41,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

