5,015 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,015 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.73.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $457.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $462.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.48.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

