4,854 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,875,000. Booking accounts for about 2.5% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Booking by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,642 shares of company stock worth $6,940,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $50.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,917.00. 114,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,435. The stock has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,940.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,661.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,539.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,766.60.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

