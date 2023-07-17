28,929 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,467,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Textron by 2,478.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 635,440 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Textron by 2,973.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Textron by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,467,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 397,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after purchasing an additional 367,723 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of Textron stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $67.40. 226,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

