2,280 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,280 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 954,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average of $103.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.04.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

