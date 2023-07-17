17,864 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Acquired by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 0.5% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.58. 808,724 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

