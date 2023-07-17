1,430 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WST opened at $385.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.90. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $389.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

