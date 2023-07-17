1,359 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $289.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $291.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

