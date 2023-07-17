13,250 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. 2,823,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,345,594. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

