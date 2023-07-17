1,013 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $436.97. 539,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,839. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.80.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

