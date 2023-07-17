0x Market Cap Hits $183.71 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, 0x has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $183.71 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0x is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0xprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.