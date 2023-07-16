Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.50 million-$45.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.60 million. Zynex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZYXI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.57. Zynex has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Zynex had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 26.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 4.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

