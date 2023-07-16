Zilliqa Trading Up 7.3% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $347.92 million and approximately $21.59 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,783,723,495 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

