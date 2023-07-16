ZClassic Price Tops $0.0577 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $535,584.16 and $17.05 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00102626 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00044331 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00026836 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

