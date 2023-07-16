Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.31. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JBT. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,359,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,355,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,598,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,669.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

