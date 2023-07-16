xSUSHI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $84.18 Million (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. xSUSHI has a market cap of $84.18 million and $41,510.86 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xSUSHI has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

