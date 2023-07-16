xSUSHI 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,565.78 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. xSUSHI has a market cap of $84.18 million and $1,565.78 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xSUSHI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xSUSHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xSUSHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.