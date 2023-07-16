XRUN (XRUN) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001195 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $35,861.40 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

