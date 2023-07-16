XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.88% of XPAC Acquisition worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPAX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 10,068.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 188,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

XPAX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,569. XPAC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

