Xero (XROLF) & Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report) is one of 304 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Xero to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Xero and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Xero alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xero N/A N/A N/A Xero Competitors -27.79% -231.83% -6.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Xero and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xero 0 0 0 1 4.00 Xero Competitors 394 1793 4351 37 2.61

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 30.29%. Given Xero’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xero has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Xero and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xero N/A N/A -257.72 Xero Competitors $650.26 million -$56.45 million 386.37

Xero’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Xero. Xero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Xero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xero competitors beat Xero on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Xero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger. Xero Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.