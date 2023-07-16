XDC Network (XDC) One Day Volume Hits $1.97 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $450.27 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,850,060,572 coins. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin Network (XDC) is an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain technology company focused on international trade and finance. It utilizes the XDC protocol, providing smart contract support, high transaction throughput, and fast transaction times. The network aims to bridge the gap in global infrastructure financing by leveraging blockchain technology to connect investors and developers securely. The XDC token serves as the utility token within the XinFin ecosystem, facilitating settlement and powering various DApps. Use cases include TradeFinex.org for structured financial requirements and applications such as MyContract, Kramaa, Land Registry, iFactor, Blockdegree, and TurantPay. The platform was created by three co-founders with expertise in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

