Wojak Finance (WOJ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $40.46 Million

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $40.46 million and approximately $72,376.49 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

