Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,850 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,700 ($47.60) to GBX 2,850 ($36.67) in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WZZZY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,450 ($31.52) to GBX 2,600 ($33.45) in a report on Friday, June 9th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Wizz Air to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,066.67.

Wizz Air Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

