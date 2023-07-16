Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

WLFC stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Willis Lease Finance has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $65.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $270.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $89.54 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $54,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,082 shares of company stock worth $652,135 in the last three months. 54.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

