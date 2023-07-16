WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $34.26 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,311 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $416.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.