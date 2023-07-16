WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34.

