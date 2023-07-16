Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,377,000 after purchasing an additional 579,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,364,000 after purchasing an additional 571,850 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

