Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,897,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,808,330. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
