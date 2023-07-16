Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. 30,897,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,808,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $345,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.