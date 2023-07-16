Wells Fargo & Company Cuts AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $2.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered AVROBIO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of AVROBIO

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 332,639 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 175.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 37.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,120,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 125,653 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

