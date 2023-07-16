WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

