WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0524 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $174.27 million and $3.27 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,015,169,591 coins and its circulating supply is 3,327,930,128 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,014,945,352.2016916 with 3,327,705,891.9702477 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05210107 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $7,106,225.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.