Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal

In other news, Director David K. Grant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,748 shares of company stock worth $204,456. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,145,000 after buying an additional 1,544,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,105,000 after acquiring an additional 130,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,367,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,443,000 after acquiring an additional 473,561 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,313,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Washington Federal

(Get Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.